Manoj Jarange: The Relentless Advocate for Maratha Reservation

Manoj Jarange, originally from a humble farming background in Maharashtra, has become a key figure in the Maratha reservation movement. His consistent advocacy and hunger strikes have put pressure on the government to address the issue of reservations for the Maratha community in education and jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:46 IST
Emerging from a modest farming background in a Maharashtra village, Manoj Jarange has become a prominent figure in the Maratha reservation movement. His journey from working in a hotel and sugar factory to leading agitations highlights his dedication to the cause.

On Friday, Jarange embarked on his seventh indefinite fast since 2023, signaling the community's renewed demand for reservation. His persistence has compelled the government and political parties to take note, making him a revered figure among supporters.

Jarange's activism extends beyond the Maratha reservation issue. He has also championed farmers' causes, including advocating for water release from the Jayakwadi dam. His consistent efforts have cemented his role as a pivotal advocate for the Maratha community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

