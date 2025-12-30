Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute: Fatal Shooting in Nasirpur

A farmer was shot dead and his brother injured in a Nasirpur land dispute. The incident followed a decision in favor of the victim, Satyabhan, in a conflict with Soorat Ram. An FIR has been lodged, and police are searching for the accused.

Updated: 30-12-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:58 IST

A 45-year-old farmer was tragically killed and his brother injured over a land dispute in Nasirpur, police reported Tuesday.

The shooting occurred Monday night in Nandram Ki Madiya village. Authorities revealed Satyabhan, the victim, had ongoing conflict with fellow villager Soorat Ram over five bighas of land. District administration had previously ruled in Satyabhan's favor, with police assistance, to transfer the land six months prior.

The victim's brother, Chandrapal, alleged Soorat Ram was discontented with the decision. On Monday, as Satyabhan returned from his fields, the accused allegedly intercepted and shot him near his home. Family members, including his son Shivam, were also attacked. Satyabhan was pronounced dead at the hospital; Chandrapal remains injured but stable. Police have filed an FIR, and efforts to locate the suspect are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

