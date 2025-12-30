IAEA Strengthens Nuclear Security Response Capacity in Latin America at Goiânia Workshop

The first IAEA regional workshop dedicated to strengthening nuclear security response capabilities in Latin America and the Caribbean was held in November 2025 in Goiânia, Brazil — a city whose history continues to shape global understanding of radiological safety and security.

The week-long workshop brought together nearly 30 professionals from 13 countries across the region, representing a wide range of institutions with responsibilities in nuclear security. Through a mix of theoretical instruction and practical exercises, participants focused on coordinated, multi-agency responses to nuclear security events, covering national frameworks, operational readiness, inter-agency coordination and public communication.

“Approaching nuclear security through a regional lens is essential,” said Elena Buglova, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Nuclear Security. “Helping countries strengthen their expertise to respond effectively to nuclear security events is part of the IAEA’s capacity building programme, in line with the relevant nuclear security guidance recommendations.”

Regional Cooperation and Capacity Building

The workshop was hosted by the Government of Brazil through the Midwest Regional Center for Nuclear Sciences (CRCN-CO), part of the National Nuclear Energy Commission (CNEN), with support from the Nuclear and Energy Research Institute (IPEN). In June 2024, IPEN became the first IAEA Collaborating Centre for nuclear security in Latin America. Since then, it has hosted four IAEA training events and contributed to several research initiatives, including activities related to computer security.

For Brazil, the choice of Goiânia as the venue carried particular significance. “Hosting this regional workshop in Goiânia holds a very special meaning for Brazil,” said Joana Azambuja, Head of CNEN’s Technical Cooperation Office. “The city’s history reminds us of the importance of preparedness, coordination and transparent communication in nuclear safety and security.” She added that the event reinforced CNEN’s long-standing partnership with the IAEA and its commitment to building robust nuclear security frameworks.

Practical Training and Realistic Scenarios

Participants engaged in hands-on demonstrations of radiation detection instruments used in nuclear security operations, gaining practical experience with tools critical for prevention and response. A scenario-based exercise allowed them to simulate responses to criminal or intentional unauthorized acts involving radioactive material, highlighting the range of technical, operational and communication capabilities required during a real incident.

Public communication during nuclear security events was also a key focus, emphasizing the need for clear, accurate and timely information to maintain public trust and avoid misinformation during emergencies.

The workshop was widely praised by participants for its relevance and practical value. “The sessions provided valuable insights into developing a national framework for managing response to nuclear security events,” said Mairon Munoz from the Department of Environment of Belize. “The knowledge gained is especially relevant as my country is in the early stages of establishing nuclear security regulations and response plans.”

Diego Acosta, Airport Security Chief in the Uruguayan Air Force, highlighted the benefits of regional exchange, noting that “the knowledge and experiences shared by the experts, together with the exchange among institutions, contribute to strengthening our national procedures.”

Daniel Zavala Porras, Adviser on Disarmament, Terrorism and Organized Crime at Costa Rica’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the importance of shared learning. He explained that Costa Rica is currently conducting a national risk and threat assessment and deploying a detection framework in strategic locations, following a recent INSServ mission, and that the workshop provided an opportunity to both learn from others and share national experiences.

Lessons from the Goiânia Accident

A central element of the workshop was reflection on the 1987 Goiânia radiological accident, one of the most serious radiological incidents in history. In September of that year, the improper removal and misuse of a radioactive medical teletherapy source resulted in four fatalities, widespread exposure and contamination across parts of the city.

CRCN-CO, which hosted the workshop, now manages a near-surface repository containing contaminated waste from the accident and operates a public information centre dedicated to raising awareness about nuclear science and the lessons learned from Goiânia.

“The accident was like a school for all of us,” said Walter Mendes Ferreira from CRCN-CO, explaining how safety and security practices related to radioactive sources have evolved significantly over the past four decades.

By combining historical lessons with modern training and regional cooperation, the Goiânia workshop underscored the importance of preparedness, coordination and continuous capacity building to ensure effective nuclear security across Latin America and the Caribbean.