End of an Era: Khaleda Zia's Legacy and Hasina's Tribute

In a poignant moment for Bangladeshi politics, the country's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences following the death of her longtime rival Khaleda Zia. Zia passed away at the age of 80 in Dhaka after a prolonged illness.

On Tuesday, Hasina took to social media to post a heartfelt condolence message via the Awami League's official account. She acknowledged Zia's significant role not only as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister but also for her contributions to the establishment of democracy in the nation.

Hasina, currently residing in India, referred to Zia's passing as a 'profound loss for Bangladesh's political life'. The rivalry between the two leaders has long defined the political spectrum of the country.