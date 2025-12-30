Left Menu

End of an Era: Khaleda Zia's Legacy and Hasina's Tribute

Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, expressed condolences over the death of her archrival Khaleda Zia. The two were dominant figures in Bangladeshi politics, shaping the country's landscape for over three decades. Despite political rivalry, Hasina acknowledged Zia's contributions as the first female prime minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:52 IST
End of an Era: Khaleda Zia's Legacy and Hasina's Tribute
Khaleda Zia
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

In a poignant moment for Bangladeshi politics, the country's former prime minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her condolences following the death of her longtime rival Khaleda Zia. Zia passed away at the age of 80 in Dhaka after a prolonged illness.

On Tuesday, Hasina took to social media to post a heartfelt condolence message via the Awami League's official account. She acknowledged Zia's significant role not only as Bangladesh's first woman prime minister but also for her contributions to the establishment of democracy in the nation.

Hasina, currently residing in India, referred to Zia's passing as a 'profound loss for Bangladesh's political life'. The rivalry between the two leaders has long defined the political spectrum of the country.

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Political Maneuvering: NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance Talks Intensify

Maharashtra's Political Maneuvering: NCP-Shiv Sena Alliance Talks Intensify

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani Makes History as NYC's 112th Mayor

Zohran Mamdani Makes History as NYC's 112th Mayor

 Global
3
Controversy Erupts as MP Minister Apologizes Over Indore Water Crisis Remarks

Controversy Erupts as MP Minister Apologizes Over Indore Water Crisis Remark...

 India
4
Political Comeback: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Pledge

Political Comeback: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's Pledge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026