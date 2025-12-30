Left Menu

Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Strikes Target Port City Mukalla

Saudi Arabia bombed the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, citing a weapons shipment from the UAE intended for separatist forces. This has heightened tensions with the Southern Transitional Council. Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency, imposing a 72-hour ban on border crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 11:54 IST
Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Strikes Target Port City Mukalla
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Mukalla, citing a shipment of arms from the United Arab Emirates intended for separatist factions. The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the attack, signaling a further escalation in regional tensions.

The strikes mark heightened tensions between the kingdom and the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE. The conflict has also strained ties between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, who have historically backed opposing sides in Yemen's conflict against Iranian-supported Houthi rebels.

Yemeni anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency, imposing a temporary ban on border crossings and access to airports and seaports, except those sanctioned by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi military said the strikes aimed to prevent collateral damage and targeted military vehicles from the UAE shipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Bengal once it comes to power here: Shah in Kolkata.

BJP will stop infiltration from eastern borders, ensure revitalisation of Be...

 India
2
Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

Global Energy Transition in 2025: Progress and Setbacks

 Global
3
Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

Congress MP Slams Haryana Government Over Aravalli Mining Crisis

 India
4
West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims Shah in Kolkata.

West Bengal's economy witnessed unprecedented slide, industries fled, claims...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025