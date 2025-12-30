Escalation in Yemen: Saudi Strikes Target Port City Mukalla
Saudi Arabia bombed the Yemeni port city of Mukalla, citing a weapons shipment from the UAE intended for separatist forces. This has heightened tensions with the Southern Transitional Council. Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency, imposing a 72-hour ban on border crossings.
Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Mukalla, citing a shipment of arms from the United Arab Emirates intended for separatist factions. The UAE did not immediately acknowledge the attack, signaling a further escalation in regional tensions.
The strikes mark heightened tensions between the kingdom and the Southern Transitional Council, backed by the UAE. The conflict has also strained ties between Riyadh and Abu Dhabi, who have historically backed opposing sides in Yemen's conflict against Iranian-supported Houthi rebels.
Yemeni anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency, imposing a temporary ban on border crossings and access to airports and seaports, except those sanctioned by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi military said the strikes aimed to prevent collateral damage and targeted military vehicles from the UAE shipment.
