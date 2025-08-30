Tamil Nadu Boosts Paddy Procurement Prices for 2025-26 Season

The Tamil Nadu government has announced an increased procurement price for paddy for the upcoming Kuruvai season, raising it to Rs 2,545 per quintal. This fulfills an election promise made by the ruling party, the DMK, in 2021. Food and Civil Supplies Minister R. Sakkarapani confirmed the move, which will commence from September 1 for the 2025-26 procurement season.

The revised pricing includes a state government incentive, bringing the rates to Rs 2,545 for Grade 'A' paddy and Rs 2,500 for common varieties. This decision aligns with the Centre's minimum support prices and reflects an effort to maximize farmer benefits during CM M K Stalin's 51-month rule, which has already seen procurement of 1.85 crore metric tons of paddy.

Furthermore, the state plans to construct modern rice storage facilities to prevent wastage by protecting grains from the elements. District collectors are tasked with opening new procurement centers promptly, ensuring readiness for the next season.

(With inputs from agencies.)