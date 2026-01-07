Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faced a brief disruption during his journey from Dindigul to Madurai due to a minor car malfunction.

According to police reports, the vehicle experienced a technical issue with one of the wheels. The driver, upon noticing the problem, took immediate action and safely parked the car.

Chief Minister Stalin then continued his travel seamlessly, switching to another vehicle to reach Madurai airport without any significant delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)