Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's car experienced a minor technical issue while traveling from Dindigul to Madurai. The vehicle was safely parked, and Stalin continued his journey in another car to Madurai airport. There were no major disruptions reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faced a brief disruption during his journey from Dindigul to Madurai due to a minor car malfunction.
According to police reports, the vehicle experienced a technical issue with one of the wheels. The driver, upon noticing the problem, took immediate action and safely parked the car.
Chief Minister Stalin then continued his travel seamlessly, switching to another vehicle to reach Madurai airport without any significant delay.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bank of Baroda Expands Southern Reach with New Madurai Office
Thirupparankundram lamp lighting row: Madras HC's Madurai Bench upholds single judge's ruling allowing lighting of lamp on 'Deepathoon'.
Thirupparankundram lamp lighting row: Madurai Division Bench of Madras HC starts reading out verdict.
(Eds: Changing slug) Thirupparankundram lamp lighting row: Madurai Division Bench of Madras HC starts reading out verdict.
BJP Hails Court Ruling in Madurai, Slams DMK's 'Anti-Hindu' Stance