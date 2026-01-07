Left Menu

Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's car experienced a minor technical issue while traveling from Dindigul to Madurai. The vehicle was safely parked, and Stalin continued his journey in another car to Madurai airport. There were no major disruptions reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 22:42 IST
Chief Minister M K Stalin's Journey Disrupted by Car Trouble
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faced a brief disruption during his journey from Dindigul to Madurai due to a minor car malfunction.

According to police reports, the vehicle experienced a technical issue with one of the wheels. The driver, upon noticing the problem, took immediate action and safely parked the car.

Chief Minister Stalin then continued his travel seamlessly, switching to another vehicle to reach Madurai airport without any significant delay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

Assembly Fallout: Controversy Over Comments on Sikh Guru

 India
2
Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

Court Disposes Complaint Against Kejriwal in Public Property Defacement Case

 India
3
Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

Tensions in the Arctic: US Eyes Greenland Amid International Controversy

 Denmark
4
Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

Fierce Clashes in Aleppo: Government and Kurds at Odds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026