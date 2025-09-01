Devastating Floods in Punjab: A Grim Reality for Pakistani Farmers

Across Pakistan's Punjab region, devastating floods have left a trail of destruction, submerging homes and farmland and affecting over two million residents. The catastrophic event has wiped out crops and livestock, leaving local farmers grappling with immense loss.

Muhammad Amjad, a rice and potato farmer, lamented his devastated fields. 'Thirteen of my 15 acres are gone,' he said. Disaster management indicates over 2,000 villages are inundated, with significant evacuations of people and animals underway. Tragically, at least 33 people have died within days.

The agriculture sector faces severe setbacks, with the damage threatening the regional economy. Reports suggest rice prices could rise sharply, pressing local consumers and hampering international competitiveness. As the government sets up relief camps, the road to recovery remains daunting.

(With inputs from agencies.)