Tragedy Strikes Kerala: Baby's Death Highlights Urgent Need for Water Safety Measures

A three-month-old baby in Kozhikode succumbed to amoebic encephalitis, highlighting the region's water safety concerns. In response, Kerala's government launched the 'Water is Life' campaign to combat such illnesses through well chlorination and public awareness, involving multiple departments, including Haritha Keralam Mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 13:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a three-month-old baby succumbed to amoebic encephalitis at Kozhikode Medical College, underscoring a growing public health crisis in the region. The child, son of Abubacker Siddique from Omassery in Kozhikode, had been battling the infection for a month.

A recent governmental report indicated that 41 cases of this deadly brain infection have surfaced this year across Kerala, including districts like Wayanad, Malappuram, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting to strategize a statewide clean-up of water bodies, while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged local authorities to ramp up preventive measures.

The state's 'Water is Life' campaign aims to prevent waterborne diseases by involving various departments in a joint effort. Activities are scheduled for the end of August to chlorinate wells and clean water tanks, effectively safeguarding public health. This initiative forms part of the Waste-Free New Kerala campaign, striving to establish Kerala as the nation's cleanest state.

