Digamber Finance Expands into Small Business Loans with Jaipur Branch Launch

Digamber Capfin Ltd, a leading NBFC-MFI based in Rajasthan, has announced its foray into the small business loan sector with the inauguration of its first branch in Jaipur.

The company plans to establish similar branches across 10 states by FY 2025-26, aiming to aid small entrepreneurs and local businesses struggling to secure credit.

Digamber Finance has an asset under management of about Rs 700 crore and employs over 1,700 people. The new vertical will create 200-250 work-from-home positions, bolstering its goal of achieving a 20% AUM growth by FY25-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)