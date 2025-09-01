Stalled Talks: South Korea-U.S. Negotiations Grapple with Tariffs and Defense

Negotiations between South Korea and the United States have hit a stalemate, overshadowing initial hopes raised by a recent presidential summit. Despite a cordial meeting between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, the two nations failed to finalize a joint statement or crucial agreements on paper.

Key issues ranging from investment funds to defense expenses remain contentious. South Korean officials have acknowledged the complexity of the talks, citing intertwined issues including automotive tariffs and chip levies, which have yet to be agreed upon. Meanwhile, Trump's administration acknowledged the ongoing 'problem with South Korea' but provided no further elaboration.

As discussions continue, concerns over potential U.S. demands, including payments for American troops based in South Korea, also loom large. The summit's goal to produce substantial documents on investments has yet to be achieved, leaving uncertainty about future agreements between the long-time allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)