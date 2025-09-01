Federal Bank's AGM Highlights Robust Growth and Future Plans at 94th Meeting

On August 29, 2025, Federal Bank held its 94th Annual General Meeting, conducted via video conferencing in adherence to modern communication trends. The event was led by Chairman A P Hota and attended by MD & CEO K V S Manian, along with directors, executives, and auditors.

During the meeting, shareholders endorsed all resolutions, which included approving financial statements, declaring a final dividend, and reappointing key executives. Plans for raising substantial funds through various securities and bonds were also outlined. The AGM notice also detailed the Employee Stock Option and Incentive Schemes for 2025, both of which received approval.

Federal Bank's leadership spotlighted the institution's significant growth, emphasizing digital advancements and governance standards. MD K V S Manian discussed the Bank's transformative 'C.O.D.E.S' strategy, leveraging centralization and digitization to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the banking sector.

