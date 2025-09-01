Left Menu

Federal Bank's AGM Highlights Robust Growth and Future Plans at 94th Meeting

Federal Bank conducted its 94th AGM via video conferencing, highlighting key resolutions, financial growth, and future strategies. Key resolutions included financial statement approval, new executive appointments, and fund-raising plans. Chairman A P Hota emphasized digital strengths and governance, while MD K V S Manian introduced transformative strategies under the 'C.O.D.E.S' framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:14 IST
Federal Bank's AGM Highlights Robust Growth and Future Plans at 94th Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On August 29, 2025, Federal Bank held its 94th Annual General Meeting, conducted via video conferencing in adherence to modern communication trends. The event was led by Chairman A P Hota and attended by MD & CEO K V S Manian, along with directors, executives, and auditors.

During the meeting, shareholders endorsed all resolutions, which included approving financial statements, declaring a final dividend, and reappointing key executives. Plans for raising substantial funds through various securities and bonds were also outlined. The AGM notice also detailed the Employee Stock Option and Incentive Schemes for 2025, both of which received approval.

Federal Bank's leadership spotlighted the institution's significant growth, emphasizing digital advancements and governance standards. MD K V S Manian discussed the Bank's transformative 'C.O.D.E.S' strategy, leveraging centralization and digitization to navigate challenges and seize opportunities in the banking sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

GST Surge: India's Domestic Growth Shines Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journey

From Village Dreams to Skincare Success: The Jangid Brothers' Proskire Journ...

 United States
3
India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

India Rallies to Aid Afghanistan as Earthquake Devastation Strikes

 India
4
SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

SUV Impacts Russian Consulate in Sydney; Man Charged

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025