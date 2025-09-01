Left Menu

India's CAD Shrinks Amidst Rising Service Exports

India's current account deficit (CAD) reduced significantly in the June quarter to USD 2.4 billion, bolstered by a surge in service exports. The Reserve Bank of India reports a notable improvement when compared to last year, with foreign investments continuing to show a positive trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:43 IST
India's CAD Shrinks Amidst Rising Service Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reported a noticeable decrease in India's current account deficit (CAD) during the June quarter, which now stands at USD 2.4 billion, or 0.2% of the GDP. This improvement from last year's USD 8.6 billion is largely attributed to the rise in service exports.

In 2024-25, India's current account deficit was USD 23.3 billion, a reduction from the USD 26 billion recorded in 2023-24. The Q1:2025-26 deficit shows marked improvement from Q1:2024-25 and is a shift from the surplus experienced in Q4:2024-25.

While the merchandise trade deficit increased to USD 68.5 billion from last year's USD 63.8 billion, net services receipts reached USD 47.9 billion, driven by an upswing in business and computer services exports. The financial account saw foreign direct investment (FDI) net inflow at USD 5.7 billion and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) at USD 1.6 billion for the quarter.

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025