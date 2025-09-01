Dibang Multipurpose Project: Powering Arunachal's Future
Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Multipurpose Project aims not just at generating 2,880-MW of electricity, but also at fostering job creation, development funds, and other opportunities. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the project's benefits, including an annual Rs 700 crore from free power and further advancements in tourism and local businesses.
- Country:
- India
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized that the Dibang Multipurpose Project, beyond its 2,880-MW capacity, is vital for job creation and local development. During a site visit, he promised $700 million per year in free power, marking a significant boost for the state's economy.
CM Khandu, joined by NHPC Chairman Sanjay Kumar Singh, surveyed the ongoing work at the Dibang site. He hailed the project not only for its electrical output but also for promoting tourism and business, ensuring the impact of growth is felt across all communities.
Scheduled for completion by 2032, the project faces hurdles like environmental challenges. However, Khandu praised the workforce's commitment, stating that infrastructure improvements, such as roads, have reached crucial phases, paving the way for India's largest hydropower initiative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
