Left Menu

UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

The U.N. refugee agency plans significant budget cuts due to financial constraints, affecting support for crises like Sudan. With a reduced budget of $8.5 billion in 2026, the agency will close its Southern Africa bureau and cut nearly 4,000 jobs, impacting refugee assistance worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 21:01 IST
UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. refugee agency announced significant budget cuts for next year due to financial constraints, affecting support for global crises. Despite the rising number of displaced individuals due to the war in Sudan and other conflicts, the agency is reducing its projected budget by nearly a fifth.

Plans include closing the Southern Africa bureau and eliminating nearly 4,000 jobs, leaving an $8.5 billion budget for 2026, down from $10.2 billion in 2025. The decision is driven by funding cuts from major donors, mainly the United States and Western powers prioritizing defense expenditures.

The UNHCR expects the global displaced population to reach a record 136 million next year. As regional operations are consolidated, services such as cash assistance, healthcare, and education may face severe impacts, further challenging support for vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

Odisha Police Rescues Over 7,800 Missing Children and Women in 2025

 India
2
Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

Simon Ekpa: Jailed Separatist's Impact on Biafra Movement

 Nigeria
3
Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

Chandrababu Naidu: Three Decades of Leadership in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

India and Russia Solidify Strategic Partnership Amid US Tensions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025