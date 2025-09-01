UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Crisis

The U.N. refugee agency announced significant budget cuts for next year due to financial constraints, affecting support for global crises. Despite the rising number of displaced individuals due to the war in Sudan and other conflicts, the agency is reducing its projected budget by nearly a fifth.

Plans include closing the Southern Africa bureau and eliminating nearly 4,000 jobs, leaving an $8.5 billion budget for 2026, down from $10.2 billion in 2025. The decision is driven by funding cuts from major donors, mainly the United States and Western powers prioritizing defense expenditures.

The UNHCR expects the global displaced population to reach a record 136 million next year. As regional operations are consolidated, services such as cash assistance, healthcare, and education may face severe impacts, further challenging support for vulnerable populations.

