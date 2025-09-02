Left Menu

A New Axis: Xi, Putin, and Kim Reshape Global Power Dynamics

Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to host Russian and North Korean leaders, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, in Beijing— a move reflecting a potential trilateral alliance aimed at challenging Western global dominance. Analysts emphasize the implications for global military dynamics and U.S.-Asia relations.

Updated: 02-09-2025 06:25 IST
In an unprecedented gathering, China's Xi Jinping will host Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, showcasing solidarity among authoritarian leaders at a time of strained U.S. alliances. This high-profile meeting in Beijing reflects Xi's growing influence over regimes seeking to reshape the Western-dominated global order.

The summit hints at a potential new trilateral alliance building on recent defense pacts and could significantly shift military dynamics in the Asia-Pacific. The meeting also comes as Putin attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, signaling growing ties among these nations.

While Xi and Putin propose a new global security framework, analysts caution about the impact of this alignment, particularly as the West observes with concern the potential for expanded military cooperation. With Iran's president also attending, the geopolitical landscape may be on the brink of major change.

