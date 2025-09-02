Left Menu

Nestle's CEO Departure Sends Shockwaves Through European Markets

European shares decreased as Nestle's CEO Laurent Freixe was ousted due to personal misconduct. The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.1%, with the food and beverage sector notably impacted. Beyond Nestle, Kering saw gains after an upgrade from HSBC, and investors monitored upcoming eurozone inflation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:48 IST
On Tuesday, European shares experienced a downturn after Nestle dismissed CEO Laurent Freixe, citing a failure to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate. This leadership upheaval has introduced potential volatility for the Swiss food giant amid existing market challenges.

The STOXX 600 index declined by 0.1%, closing at 550.48 points. Nestle's shares plummeted by 3.2%, significantly impacting the food and beverage sector, which faced a 1.2% downturn. Meanwhile, the broader Swiss blue-chip index dropped 0.3%.

Contrastingly, Kering saw a notable 3.8% increase after HSBC upgraded its status from 'hold' to 'buy'. Partners Group also posted gains of 3.37% following its financial reports. As investors processed these market shifts, attention remained on the anticipated eurozone inflation report, with expectations of a 2% rise for August.

