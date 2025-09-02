Relentless Rains Cause Havoc in Rajasthan's Dausa District

In Rajasthan's Dausa district, torrential rains have inundated the region, leading to the overflowing of canals and dams, as officials recorded 177 mm of rainfall. Measures are being enforced as the Haripura dam reaches its capacity, and relief teams are on high alert to mitigate potential disasters.

The Dausa District Magistrate, Devender Kumar, confirmed the severity of the situation, urging residents to report incidents to the control room. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted persistent rainfall across Northwest India, affecting areas like Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, with East Rajasthan expecting further showers.

Amid threats of heavy deluges, the IMD issued an orange alert, prompting authorities in Gurugram to advise corporate offices to allow employees to work from home and schools to switch to online classes. The IMD predicts isolated heavy rains over the coming days, necessitating heightened vigilance and precautionary measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)