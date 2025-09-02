Bridging Gaps: Empowering Rural Economics through Banking Innovation

At the 120th Foundation Day of City Union Bank, President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the ongoing challenges in the banking sector, particularly highlighting the need for digital literacy and greater financial awareness among the public.

Murmu underlined the importance of focusing on farmer empowerment and the rural economy, urging banks to prioritize these areas alongside technological advancements to bring financial services to remote areas.

Furthermore, she advocated for banks to support MSMEs by providing affordable credit, improving financial literacy, and encouraging agri-tech initiatives, turning these sectors into engines of growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)