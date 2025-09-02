Left Menu

Russia Expands Gas Ties with China Amidst Western Sanctions

Russia signed a memorandum with China to enhance natural gas supplies and discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, yet pricing remains unresolved. The deals highlight deepening ties as both nations resist Western pressure, with China seeking gas discounts amid Russia's pivot from European markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:31 IST
Russia Expands Gas Ties with China Amidst Western Sanctions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has agreed to increase natural gas supplies to China and signed a memorandum for constructing the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, but pricing remains unresolved, according to Gazprom. This development underscores the strengthening "no limits" partnership between the world's largest energy consumer and a leading natural resource producer.

The ongoing negotiations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin symbolize resistance against U.S. influence. Despite the cooperative gesture, the undisclosed pricing suggests China is demanding significant discounts. Russia's strategic pivot to China follows the European gas market loss, with Gazprom's ambitious plan to connect Arctic gas fields to China.

The CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, confirmed the legal plot to enhance existing pipeline capacities, although pipeline construction specifics remain unclear. Although 22 agreements were reached with Chinese counterparts, crucial project details are still under wraps, indicating complex geopolitical and economic dynamics at play.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Ma...

 India
2
Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025