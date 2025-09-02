Russia Expands Gas Ties with China Amidst Western Sanctions
Russia signed a memorandum with China to enhance natural gas supplies and discussed the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline project, yet pricing remains unresolved. The deals highlight deepening ties as both nations resist Western pressure, with China seeking gas discounts amid Russia's pivot from European markets.
Russia has agreed to increase natural gas supplies to China and signed a memorandum for constructing the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline, but pricing remains unresolved, according to Gazprom. This development underscores the strengthening "no limits" partnership between the world's largest energy consumer and a leading natural resource producer.
The ongoing negotiations between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin symbolize resistance against U.S. influence. Despite the cooperative gesture, the undisclosed pricing suggests China is demanding significant discounts. Russia's strategic pivot to China follows the European gas market loss, with Gazprom's ambitious plan to connect Arctic gas fields to China.
The CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, confirmed the legal plot to enhance existing pipeline capacities, although pipeline construction specifics remain unclear. Although 22 agreements were reached with Chinese counterparts, crucial project details are still under wraps, indicating complex geopolitical and economic dynamics at play.
