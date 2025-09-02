Rapid Restoration: Jammu's Power Comeback Post-Deluge

The Power Development Department (PDD) in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated remarkable efficiency by restoring more than 90% of electricity within 48 hours following the extensive damage caused by a torrential rainstorm on August 26.

The deluge prompted massive landslides, cloudbursts, and a significant drop in power load. However, the PDD, alongside state and central agencies, worked relentlessly under adverse conditions to normalize the power supply across the Jammu region.

The urgent restoration was not only a result of dedicated teamwork but also the strategic use of emergency restoration systems to replace collapsed structures quickly. Special attention was given to essential services, ensuring that key installations were powered swiftly despite the severe infrastructure hit.

(With inputs from agencies.)