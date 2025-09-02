Left Menu

Rapid Restoration: Jammu's Power Comeback Post-Deluge

The Power Development Department in Jammu and Kashmir restored over 90% of electricity within 48 hours after torrential rains caused major infrastructure damage. Cooperation with state and central agencies, including NHPC and PGCIL, was crucial. Despite extensive damage, essential services were prioritized and power supply stability was achieved swiftly.

The Power Development Department (PDD) in Jammu and Kashmir demonstrated remarkable efficiency by restoring more than 90% of electricity within 48 hours following the extensive damage caused by a torrential rainstorm on August 26.

The deluge prompted massive landslides, cloudbursts, and a significant drop in power load. However, the PDD, alongside state and central agencies, worked relentlessly under adverse conditions to normalize the power supply across the Jammu region.

The urgent restoration was not only a result of dedicated teamwork but also the strategic use of emergency restoration systems to replace collapsed structures quickly. Special attention was given to essential services, ensuring that key installations were powered swiftly despite the severe infrastructure hit.

