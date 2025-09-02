WRI India's Three Pivotal Partnerships Set to Boost Clean Energy and Electric Mobility

On Tuesday, WRI India revealed it has signed three Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL), CuriosumTech, and the Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to foster a shift towards sustainable energy and bolster the country's electric mobility framework.

The MoUs exhibit WRI India's dedication to fostering resilient, inclusive, and sustainable energy systems consonant with India's climate and development objectives. Through the agreement, WRI India will assist BRPL in its quest for a clean energy transition. BRPL CEO Abhishek Ranjan expressed enthusiasm about co-creating innovative solutions that prioritize people while maintaining affordability and reliability.

In collaboration with CuriosumTech, organizers of Formula Bharat, WRI India aims to spark innovation and engage with youth. The ASDC partnership intends to address the upskilling necessary for transitioning to electric mobility, focusing on emerging job roles and skills, especially within MSMEs. According to WRI India CEO Madhav Pai, these partnerships are steps towards incorporating renewable energy in various regional clusters.

