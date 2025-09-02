Slovakia Strengthens Energy Ties with Russia Amid EU Opposition

Slovakia is taking steps to normalize its relations with Russia, actively increasing its imports of Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline. This move comes as Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss potential economic cooperation.

The move by Slovakia, along with Hungary, challenges the European Union's stance of reducing dependency on Russian energy following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The EU aims to phase out Russian energy imports by 2027, but Slovakia argues alternative sources would raise costs.

Slovakia has imported approximately 1.7 billion cubic meters of gas via Hungary this year, with plans to expand capacity. Furthermore, Slovakia is reissuing visas to Russian citizens and considering Russian involvement in a nuclear power project, signaling a broader intent to foster ties with Russia.