India's Immigration Exemption Order 2025: Swifter Entry Policies Unveiled

The Central Government of India has unveiled the Immigration and Foreigners (Exemption) Order, 2025, which outlines substantial exemptions from the requirements for passports, travel documents, and visas. Announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the order replaces previous regulations and significantly alters entry and exit protocols for certain individuals and carriers.

This directive exempts Indian military personnel while on duty, and their families traveling on government transport, from typical documentation requirements when crossing borders. Citizens from Nepal and Bhutan, as well as registered Tibetan and Sri Lankan refugees, also receive exemptions under specific conditions.

The order further eases visa requirements for diplomatic personnel and extends courtesy to foreign military personnel visiting India for structured events. Additionally, it relieves carriers of certain responsibilities in cases where detection of forgery is challenging, improving operation fluidity for international transport services.

(With inputs from agencies.)