Nagaland's Revenue Engine: Embracing GST

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio emphasized the indispensability of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as a primary revenue source for Nagaland, urging citizens to collectively engage in tax compliance for fiscal enhancement. He made this call during the monsoon session of the state assembly.

Addressing GST payment challenges raised by MLA A Pongshi Phom, Rio noted that while Nagaland is exempt from income and property taxes, the concept of business taxes is novel and requires broad acceptance. He stressed on compliance for strengthening the state's economic framework and boosting developmental prospects.

Phom described Nagaland's remarkable 104% year-on-year GST revenue growth in June 2025, advocating for expanded GST coverage and enhanced compliance measures, including forming a GST Grievance Redressal Committee. This, he suggested, could address issues and support new entrepreneurs while ensuring transparency and efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)