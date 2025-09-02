Left Menu

Jammu Schools Close Amid Severe Weather; Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended

Jammu schools shut on September 3 due to severe weather, causing safety concerns. The Vaishno Devi Yatra remains suspended amid landslide risks. The Directorate urges schools to provide online classes. A committee will examine a deadly landslide's causes, as restoration efforts continue in affected areas.

Amid severe weather warnings, all government and private schools in the Jammu Division will remain closed on September 3. This directive, announced by the Directorate of School Education Jammu on Tuesday, was prompted by forecasts of heavy rains, landslides, and flash floods that pose significant safety risks. School authorities have been asked to transition to online classes to minimize educational disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra remains halted for the eighth day. Continuous rainfall and landslide threats have led officials to suspend the pilgrimage, leaving the Katra base camp and surrounding areas deserted. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely as they work to restore damaged routes and infrastructure.

In light of a tragic landslide on August 27, which resulted in 34 casualties, Jammu and Kashmir's administration has initiated an investigation led by a high-level committee. The committee, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shaleen Kabra, aims to uncover the causes behind the disaster. The ongoing precautionary measures emphasize safety as restoration efforts proceed across affected regions.

