Yamuna Swells Over Danger Levels: Delhi on Alert Amid Relentless Rain

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi surged above the danger mark on Wednesday morning, complicating the city's struggle with relentless rainfall. The danger level for the river is set at 205.33 meters, with evacuations beginning at 206 meters. Continuous rain has exacerbated the situation, prompting people in low-lying areas to relocate to safer grounds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast continues to predict adverse weather, with a cloudy sky and moderate rain expected. Thunderstorms could hit the city tomorrow, continuing through September 6. As water levels rise, residents in parts of Delhi have been forced to move, straining resources in neighborhoods like Yamuna Bazar, where residents are navigating through floodwaters.

In Civil Lines, shopkeepers, fearing potential flooding, have begun shifting goods to protect them. Deepak Rastogi from the Monastery Market reported comprehensive efforts to secure shop inventories. With arrangements advised by authorities, shopkeepers brace for disruption in anticipation of prolonged flooding. Meanwhile, Delhi's administration executed a rescue operation for stranded farmers in Burari and suspended traffic at Loha Pul due to the river's breaches.

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, during a visit to Loha Pul, stressed that the situation remains under control until the evening arrival of the Hathnikund Barrage release. Gupta assured residents of robust measures to address the crisis and affirmed assistance to neighboring states, emphasizing regional cooperation in the face of the challenges posed by unprecedented rainfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)