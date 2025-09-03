PM Modi Champions India's Semiconductor Surge at SEMICON India 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday marked his presence at the second day of the fourth SEMICON India 2025 edition, held at Yashobhoomi, the India International Convention and Expo Centre. On its opening day, PM Modi launched 'Semicon India - 2025,' designed to enhance India's semiconductor infrastructure, signaling global confidence in India's tech potential.

Addressing the significance of semiconductors, Modi elaborated on the analogy equating chips to 'digital diamonds,' contrasting the last century's pivotal 'black gold'—oil. While oil wells once dictated economic dynamics, the minute yet mighty semiconductor chip now spearheads global technological progress.

Modi underscored that the global semiconductor market has hit the $600 billion mark, with projections to exceed $1 trillion. He expressed assurance in India's growing momentum in this sector, anticipating a substantial market share. Since launching the Semicon India initiative in 2021, strides have been made with ten projects in progress, marking an over ₹1.5 lakh crore investment.

Focused on efficiency, PM Modi highlighted India's policy reforms, specifically the National Single Window System, streamlining approvals and reducing paperwork both centrally and state-wise. Concurrently, semiconductor parks are under development with robust infrastructure and incentives, encouraging significant foreign investment.

India's proactive approach, from PLI incentives to Design Linked Grants, represents a comprehensive strategy to accelerate semiconductor investment and industrial growth. The substantial inflow of capital reaffirms global trust in India's semiconductor agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)