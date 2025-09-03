Relentless Rainfall Swamps Jammu & Kashmir: Flash Floods, Alerts Issued
Continuous rainfall in Jammu & Kashmir has led to rising river levels and flood-like conditions across various districts, prompting authorities to issue alerts and close schools. Red alert weather warnings span several Indian states, as homes are inundated and inter-state roads face closures amid relentless weather conditions.
- Country:
- India
Jammu & Kashmir is grappling with severe weather conditions as relentless rainfall leads to swelling rivers and flash flood-like situations in multiple districts. The administrative machinery is on high alert, with several schools closed as a precautionary measure, particularly in the worst-hit areas like Rajouri, Doda, and Bhaderwah.
The Tawi and Jhelum rivers in the region have seen significant rises in water levels, while the Chenab is also in full spate, inundating homes in its path. A fresh advisory by the Jammu & Kashmir Meteorological Department has been issued, warning residents about potential heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides, and mudslides.
Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid traveling near water bodies, and heed warnings. Major inter-state roads, notably the Bhaderwah-Chamba route, have been closed. As several Indian states brace for heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department has issued red alert warnings for districts across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other vulnerable areas.
ALSO READ
IMD Issues Red Alerts Amidst Torrential Downpour Across Several Indian States
Torrential Rains Batter Northern India Amid Red Alerts
Haryana's Rain Fury: IMD Issues Red Alerts Amid Severe Waterlogging
Jammu & Kashmir Faces Torrential Downpours as Rivers Swell, Red Alerts Issued
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Heavy Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert