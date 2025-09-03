Relentless Rainfall Swamps Jammu & Kashmir: Flash Floods, Alerts Issued

Jammu & Kashmir is grappling with severe weather conditions as relentless rainfall leads to swelling rivers and flash flood-like situations in multiple districts. The administrative machinery is on high alert, with several schools closed as a precautionary measure, particularly in the worst-hit areas like Rajouri, Doda, and Bhaderwah.

The Tawi and Jhelum rivers in the region have seen significant rises in water levels, while the Chenab is also in full spate, inundating homes in its path. A fresh advisory by the Jammu & Kashmir Meteorological Department has been issued, warning residents about potential heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides, and mudslides.

Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid traveling near water bodies, and heed warnings. Major inter-state roads, notably the Bhaderwah-Chamba route, have been closed. As several Indian states brace for heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department has issued red alert warnings for districts across Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and other vulnerable areas.