BJP Accuses Congress Leaders of Voter ID Duplication

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shazia Ilmi made strong allegations against Congress members Pawan Khera and his spouse, Kota Neelima, on Wednesday, claiming they each possess two voter ID cards. Ilmi condemned the Congress as 'vote dacoits' and revisited the 1980 controversy where Sonia Gandhi was reportedly listed in the electoral roll while still an Italian citizen.

During a press conference, Ilmi expressed, 'Congress CWC member Pawan Khera and his wife both have dual EPIC cards, a situation reflective of their party's past when Sonia Gandhi herself appeared on India's voter list despite her foreign citizenship.' Ilmi criticized Rahul Gandhi for his silence on such issues within his circle, despite his public accusations against Indian citizens.

Previously, the Electoral Registration Officer of New Delhi issued a notice to Pawan Khera about his dual registration in two constituencies, breaching the Representation of the People Act 1950. The notice demanded an explanation by September 8th. In defense, Khera accused the Election Commission of favoritism towards the ruling government, highlighting unaddressed voter fraud allegations in Karnataka's Mahadevapura constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)