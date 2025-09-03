Left Menu

Reevaluation of New England Wind Project Approval

The Trump administration is reexamining the approval of Iberdrola's New England Wind project off Massachusetts' coast. The Department of Justice plans to vacate the current approval by October 10, which was initially granted under the Biden administration in 2024.

Updated: 03-09-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:22 IST
Reevaluation of New England Wind Project Approval
The Trump administration is taking a second look at the approval granted to Iberdrola's New England Wind project, situated off the Massachusetts coast. This marks a critical juncture in the development plans.

According to a court filing on Wednesday, the Department of Justice attorneys revealed their intention to vacate the approval by October 10. The move comes in response to concerns raised about the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management's decision-making process.

The project, initially endorsed by the Biden administration in 2024, now stands at a crossroads as it faces potential legal and administrative challenges.

