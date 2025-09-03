Rajasthan's Vision 2047: Empowering Farmers for the Future

In a determined push to empower the agricultural sector, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday reaffirmed his government's commitment to the economic advancement of farmers. As part of the Developed Rajasthan-2047 vision, Sharma prioritized the implementation of agricultural policies.

During a review of budgetary announcements concerning agriculture and associated sectors, Sharma directed officials to adhere to timelines for the benefit of farmers and livestock rearers. Emphasizing the upgrade of the e-mandi platform, he aims to facilitate direct crop purchases from fields for better income.

Additionally, the chief minister announced the creation of storage facilities at the panchayat level and plans to promote millets through a new 'Shri Anna Promotion Agency', aligning with national agricultural aspirations. Such measures, Sharma believes, are critical for the self-reliance of Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis.