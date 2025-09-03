Left Menu

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Secures Rs 360-Crore Social Welfare Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd has won a Rs 360-crore contract with the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. The contract focuses on mechanised housekeeping and manpower services for various welfare institutions across Maharashtra, impacting thousands of students, senior citizens, and vulnerable communities by improving daily living and learning conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) has announced a significant win: a Rs 360-crore contract awarded by the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. The agreement covers mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services spanning a network of welfare institutions.

The five-year mandate involves services at hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities throughout Maharashtra. Krystal Integrated Services emphasized the contract's impact on thousands who rely on public services for education, care, and shelter.

By implementing professional facility management practices, KISL aims to enhance safety, dignity, and support in these environments, improving daily living and learning conditions. CEO Sanjay Dighe expressed commitment to the welfare system's backbone, supporting hostels, classrooms, and welfare homes. The institution manages over 2,800 hostels, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, among other facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

