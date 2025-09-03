Krystal Integrated Services Ltd Secures Rs 360-Crore Social Welfare Contract

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd (KISL) has announced a significant win: a Rs 360-crore contract awarded by the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune. The agreement covers mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services spanning a network of welfare institutions.

The five-year mandate involves services at hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities throughout Maharashtra. Krystal Integrated Services emphasized the contract's impact on thousands who rely on public services for education, care, and shelter.

By implementing professional facility management practices, KISL aims to enhance safety, dignity, and support in these environments, improving daily living and learning conditions. CEO Sanjay Dighe expressed commitment to the welfare system's backbone, supporting hostels, classrooms, and welfare homes. The institution manages over 2,800 hostels, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, among other facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)