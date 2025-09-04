Left Menu

Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success

Global markets showed signs of stability as Japan's super-long debt auction passed smoothly and Federal Reserve members backed rate cuts. U.S. stocks gained minimal ground, with significant activity influenced by international developments, including Chinese market regulations and India's tax cuts. Commodities saw a slight downturn amid these shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:02 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Bond Auction Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jittery global markets found some solace as Japan's recent debt auction proceeded smoothly without incident. The auction for 30-year government bonds reached a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.31, averting further instability as demand, albeit the lowest since June, sufficed to quell anxiety for now.

U.S. stock futures held onto modest growth of 0.1%, buoyed by the Federal Reserve's indication of potential upcoming rate cuts. Federal Reserve nominees, including Trump's pick Stephen Miran, emphasized a commitment to maintain the central bank's independence amid upcoming Senate hearings.

Meanwhile, Asia's markets reacted to broad economic moves, such as China's possible new market measures and India's tax cuts, affecting sectors from technology to commodities. While the Indian Sensex rose on government policy boosts, Brent crude and gold witnessed slight declines.

TRENDING

1
GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

GST Relief Sparks Surge in Insurance Stocks

 India
2
Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

 India
3
Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

Siya Kolisi Set to Bolster South Africa Against All Blacks at Eden Park

 Global
4
Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

Anant National University Unveils New Faculty and Graduate Housing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025