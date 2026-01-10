Bullish Start to 2026: U.S. Stocks Surge Amid Volatile Geopolitical Backdrop

U.S. stocks have made a strong start in 2026, though potential turbulence looms as the corporate earnings season begins alongside fresh inflation data and rising geopolitical uncertainty. So far, the S&P 500 has advanced by nearly 2% in January after concluding a year of double-digit growth in 2025.

Despite geopolitical challenges, like the recent U.S. military operation in Venezuela, stock market strength endures. Analysts remain optimistic about corporate profit growth, easing monetary policy, and anticipated fiscal stimulus, lending ongoing support to this extended bull market.

Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, will report fourth-quarter earnings this week, crucial for investor sentiment amid the backdrop of delayed economic data due to last year's government shutdown. As the Federal Reserve deliberates on interest rates, all eyes are on the Consumer Price Index's release.