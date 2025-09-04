Left Menu

Punjab's Monsoon Fury: Floods Claim 37 Lives, 1,655 Villages Affected

Heavy rainfall in Punjab led to severe flooding, claiming 37 lives and affecting 1,655 villages. Gurdaspur is the worst hit, with 324 villages impacted. The government is conducting rescue operations and has set up relief camps. Union Agriculture Minister is set to visit the affected areas.

1,75,216 hectares of total cropland have been affected due to heavy rain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Punjab is grappling with devastating floods following relentless downpours, which have resulted in the tragic loss of 37 lives. The state government confirmed that 1,655 villages have borne the brunt of the severe flooding, with Gurdaspur being the hardest hit, as 324 of its villages are inundated.

A staggering 1,75,216 hectares of land has been submerged, severely impacting agriculture. Gurdaspur alone accounts for 40,169 hectares of affected cropland. Meanwhile, areas like SAS Nagar and SBS Nagar reported minimal damage. To address the crisis, the Punjab government has evacuated 19,474 individuals, particularly from Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

The administration has initiated robust rescue efforts, deploying 167 relief camps, of which 29 are functioning in Barnala. Utilizing drones, Punjab Police is delivering aid to isolated villages. With evacuation ongoing in regions along the Sutlej, a high alert is in place for villages like Nangal and Sri Anandpur Sahib. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to visit the flood-stricken areas, assuring central government support alongside state efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

