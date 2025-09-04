Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis

In a prompt response to the rising water levels in the Jhelum River, Jammu & Kashmir's administration, led by Union territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, successfully evacuated residents from flood-affected areas.

The breach near village Zoonipora in Budgam inundated nearby villages, prompting swift relocation efforts for residents of Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah to safer locations.

Concerns persist for Seerbagh and Summerbugh villages, with six rescue centers activated. Meanwhile, gates of the Salal Dam have been opened due to the water rise in the Chenab river. Heavy rainfall continues to impact Bhaderwah and other regions, with authorities on high alert due to flood-like conditions.