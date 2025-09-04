Swift Evacuations Amid Jammu & Kashmir Flood Crisis
Swift emergency measures were executed by authorities in Jammu & Kashmir following breaches in the Jhelum bund, with thousands safely relocated. As heavy rains continue to batter the region, the Salal Dam gates were opened to mitigate rising waters in the Chenab river, heightening flood concerns across districts.
In a prompt response to the rising water levels in the Jhelum River, Jammu & Kashmir's administration, led by Union territory Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, successfully evacuated residents from flood-affected areas.
The breach near village Zoonipora in Budgam inundated nearby villages, prompting swift relocation efforts for residents of Shalina, Rakh Shalina, and Baghi Shakirshah to safer locations.
Concerns persist for Seerbagh and Summerbugh villages, with six rescue centers activated. Meanwhile, gates of the Salal Dam have been opened due to the water rise in the Chenab river. Heavy rainfall continues to impact Bhaderwah and other regions, with authorities on high alert due to flood-like conditions.
