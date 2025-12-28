Left Menu

Waheed Para Criticizes Omar Abdullah's Inaction on Quota Policy

PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir for showing 'zero intent' to resolve the reservation policy issue. The policy has become a pressing existential matter for youth. Para's comments come as students plan to renew their protest for policy rationalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 28-12-2025 00:02 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 00:02 IST
Waheed Para Criticizes Omar Abdullah's Inaction on Quota Policy
  • Country:
  • India

PDP MLA Waheed Para accused the government led by Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir of failing to address the reservation policy issue effectively. According to Para, the matter has escalated into an existential crisis for the youth, yet the government shows no urgency in resolving it.

Amidst growing unrest, especially among general category students, Para highlighted the government's lack of transparency. A year has passed since a committee was established to address the reservation policy, but with no substantial progress. The students are planning another sit-in to push for necessary changes.

Para demands that the findings of the Cabinet sub-committee, formed by the government, be publicly disclosed. He stressed the importance of accountability and transparency from all involved institutions, emphasizing the need for timely action to ensure fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

Measles Outbreak in Texas: Vaccine Policy Failures Exposed

 United States
2
Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

Struggling Under the Canvassed Sky: Gaza Families Weather the Storm

 Global
3
Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

Powerful Quake Rattles Taiwan: No Casualties Reported

 Taiwan
4
Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Billing

Tragic Tandem: Fatal Paragliding Accident Sparks Safety Concerns at Bir Bill...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025