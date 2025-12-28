Waheed Para Criticizes Omar Abdullah's Inaction on Quota Policy
PDP MLA Waheed Para criticized the Omar Abdullah-led government in Jammu and Kashmir for showing 'zero intent' to resolve the reservation policy issue. The policy has become a pressing existential matter for youth. Para's comments come as students plan to renew their protest for policy rationalization.
- Country:
- India
PDP MLA Waheed Para accused the government led by Omar Abdullah in Jammu and Kashmir of failing to address the reservation policy issue effectively. According to Para, the matter has escalated into an existential crisis for the youth, yet the government shows no urgency in resolving it.
Amidst growing unrest, especially among general category students, Para highlighted the government's lack of transparency. A year has passed since a committee was established to address the reservation policy, but with no substantial progress. The students are planning another sit-in to push for necessary changes.
Para demands that the findings of the Cabinet sub-committee, formed by the government, be publicly disclosed. He stressed the importance of accountability and transparency from all involved institutions, emphasizing the need for timely action to ensure fairness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Rise in Kashmir Over Reservation Protests
Protests Erupt Over Conditional Bail in High-Profile Rape Case
Violent Clashes Erupt at Chhattisgarh Coal Mining Protest
Protests in Chennai: Teachers and Sanitation Workers Detained
Protests and Arrests: Bajrang Dal's Clash Over Alleged Vandalism in Chhattisgarh