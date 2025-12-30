Daring Heist: Vault Breached During Christmas Lull

In a bold act of theft, criminals targeted the Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen during the quiet Christmas stretch, making off with over 10 million euros in cash and valuables. The thieves drilled through a thick concrete wall, accessing countless safety deposit boxes.

The alarm raised on Monday, December 29, led to the discovery of the breach. Dozens of frustrated customers gathered outside the bank, demanding information about their savings and treasures assumed to be safely stored in the looted vaults.

Police inquiries have revealed eyewitness reports of several men transporting large bags from an adjacent parking garage. A black Audi RS 6, linked to a stolen car in Hanover, was reportedly used during the heist.