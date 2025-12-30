Daring Heist: Vault Breached During Christmas Lull
Thieves exploited the Christmas period's quiet to break into Sparkasse bank's vault in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, stealing over 10 million euros in valuables. They drilled through a concrete wall to access and loot safety deposit boxes. The heist was discovered after a fire alarm triggered on Monday.
- Country:
- Germany
In a bold act of theft, criminals targeted the Sparkasse bank in Gelsenkirchen during the quiet Christmas stretch, making off with over 10 million euros in cash and valuables. The thieves drilled through a thick concrete wall, accessing countless safety deposit boxes.
The alarm raised on Monday, December 29, led to the discovery of the breach. Dozens of frustrated customers gathered outside the bank, demanding information about their savings and treasures assumed to be safely stored in the looted vaults.
Police inquiries have revealed eyewitness reports of several men transporting large bags from an adjacent parking garage. A black Audi RS 6, linked to a stolen car in Hanover, was reportedly used during the heist.
ALSO READ
Eco-Friendly Ways to Recycle Your Christmas Tree
Diocese of Mangalore Condemns Attacks on Christians During Christmas
Mizoram's Tourism Boom: Christmas Celebrations and Connectivity
Fire Ravages Historic Portland Waterfront Post-Christmas
Mizoram Leaders Condemn Attacks on Christians During Christmas