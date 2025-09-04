Left Menu

India's New Two-Tier GST: Boosting Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision

The Indian government's shift to a two-tier GST system represents significant progress in the nation's indirect tax regime, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Key reforms include reduced tax for essential goods, offering economic relief to the public, and fortifying the economy against geopolitical fluctuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:36 IST
India's New Two-Tier GST: Boosting Atmanirbhar Bharat Vision
Former President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Subhrakant Panda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold restructuring of the tax landscape, the Indian government has unveiled a two-tier Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, which former FICCI President Subhrakant Panda lauded as a sign of maturity in the country's indirect tax regime. This reform aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat, or a self-reliant India.

Panda emphasized that the two-tier GST would notably boost demand by reducing costs on everyday and aspirational items. This alignment with Modi's initiative aims to bolster the economy against potential geopolitical challenges, capitalizing on India's young population and vast domestic market.

BJP Telangana state president N Ramchander Rao also commended the GST changes, noting the reduction in tax rates despite increasing global tariffs. The new slabs set essential goods at 5% and standard goods at 18%, with luxury items at 40%, promising economic relief for farmers, citizens, and the middle class.

TRENDING

1
GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

GST Reforms: A Beacon of Hope, or a Revenue Concern?

 India
2
Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

Tesla's India Entry: A New Chapter in the EV Revolution

 Nicaragua
3
U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Dollar Holds Steady Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

Delhi University Elections: A New Approach to Student Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025