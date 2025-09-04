Left Menu

Punjab Authorities Bolster Flood Preparedness Amid Heavy Rains

Amid heavy rainfall threats, Punjab authorities conducted a surprise visit to Derabassi to assess emergency preparedness. Additional Deputy Commissioner Anmol Singh Dhaliwal evaluated flood-prone areas and urged preventive measures. Officials assured readiness with machinery and response teams on standby to protect residents and process rains efficiently.

Updated: 04-09-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Amidst escalating concerns over heavy rains and potential flooding in Punjab, local authorities took proactive measures by conducting a surprise visit to Derabassi on Thursday. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Anmol Singh Dhaliwal inspected flood-prone localities, engaging with residents and officials to assess the readiness of the Municipal Council.

Dhaliwal emphasized the importance of being prepared, instructing officials to have all necessary resources on standby for emergency operations. He assured, "Timely action can avert loss of life and significant property damage," reflecting the administration's dedication under Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal's leadership.

The need for preventive measures was underscored as Executive Officer Ravneet Singh was directed to maintain crucial infrastructure to ensure proper water flow. Dhaliwal highlighted the risks of clogged drains worsening floods. Officials reaffirmed their commitment to continuous monitoring and immediate response in vulnerable areas, with mapped flood zones and machinery ready to tackle emergencies.

