Left Menu

GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms

Insurance stocks witnessed a fall on profit-taking post an earlier rally after GST Council's announcement exempting all individual life insurance policies from GST. Shares of major insurance firms dipped despite positive market sentiment due to sweeping GST reforms boosting sectors like auto and consumer staples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 19:21 IST
GST Council's Lifeline: Insurance Stocks Struggle Amid Tax Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, a majority of insurance stocks experienced declines amid profit-taking following a brief surge. The downturn came after the GST Council, during its 56th meeting, revealed exemptions for individual life insurance policies from the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

This announcement, made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, initially boosted market optimism. Major indices started off strong, fueled by hopes tied to substantial GST reforms. However, profit-booking later in the session and lackluster performance by some heavyweight stocks tempered gains.

Despite the day's losses for several insurance firms, sectors like consumer, auto, cement, and healthcare stand to benefit directly from the GST changes, with retail banks and NBFCs seeing second-order growth prospects, according to industry insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

Meghalaya's Leap in Organic Farming: A New Era Begins

 India
2
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Post-2014 Flood Management in Kashmir

 India
3
Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

Strengthening Bonds: Australia and U.S. Collaborate on Critical Minerals

 Global
4
Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

Karnataka's Move Back to Ballot Papers: A Trust Restoration Measure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025