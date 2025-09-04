Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5,702.15 Crore Aid Post-Disaster

The Uttarakhand government's disaster management department has urgently appealed to the central government for a special assistance package of Rs 5,702.15 crore. This request aims to compensate for catastrophic damage from this year's monsoon and mitigate potential future infrastructure threats.

Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, outlined in a detailed memorandum to the Ministry of Home Affairs that the Public Works Department and public roads alone suffered losses nearing Rs 1,163.84 crore. Other departments, including Irrigation, Energy, and Education, reported significant damages totaling Rs 1,944.15 crore.

In addition to the reconstruction funds, an allocated Rs 3,758.00 crore is needed to stabilize and safeguard vulnerable infrastructure. The disaster, occurring between April and August 2025, resulted in 79 fatalities, over 100 injuries, and widespread infrastructure destruction, with thousands of buildings impacted.