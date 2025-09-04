SK Finance Ltd Sees 30% Profit Surge Amidst Growth in Disbursements

SK Finance Ltd, a non-banking financial company, announced a 30% rise in net profit to Rs 87.59 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, benefiting from increased disbursements and income growth.

In comparison, the company's profit after tax stood at Rs 67.42 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 652 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 540 crore a year ago, according to a statement by SK Finance.

The firm's assets under management grew by 23% to Rs 13,668 crore as of June 30, 2025. Disbursements in the quarter increased by 16% to Rs 2,147 crore. CEO Rajendra Kumar Setia highlighted the company's focus on asset quality and diversification while exploring opportunities in underserved segments.