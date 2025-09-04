Left Menu

Insolvency Showdown: JAL's $12,000 Crore Bidding Battle

Lenders and key investors of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are set for a crucial meeting to discuss a 'challenge process' aimed at optimizing the value of the insolvent company's assets. The meeting is to include bids from major business entities like Adani Group and Dalmia Bharat, with a baseline bid of Rs 12,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:17 IST
Insolvency Showdown: JAL's $12,000 Crore Bidding Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The lenders of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, are scheduled to meet on Friday to finalize a 'challenge process' organized by the resolution professional. This initiative aims to enhance the asset value of the financially struggling company.

Key participants in the bidding include Adani Group, Dalmia Bharat, Vedanta Group, Jindal Power, and PNC Infratech, all vying to acquire JAL. Important discussions were held earlier in August to facilitate negotiations with these bidders to maximize asset value.

The minimum bid stands at Rs 12,000 crore, and participants have to adhere to the framework set by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and its regulations. JAL's conglomerate has significant assets, including real estate and industrial projects, amidst claims totaling Rs 57,185 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

FAA to Modernize Airplane Certification Standards

 United States
2
Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

Maratha Quota Movement Progress: A Dialogue for Change

 India
3
Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

Celebrating Teachers: The Architects of India's Future

 India
4
Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

Microsoft's Bold Commitment to AI Education at the White House

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025