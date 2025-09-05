Left Menu

Chinook Helicopters to the Rescue: Devotees Safely Evacuated Amid Monsoon Perils

The Indian Air Force conducted a rescue operation for devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra. Utilizing Chinook helicopters and ground vehicles, nearly 500 pilgrims have been evacuated safely. Despite adverse weather, the mission continues under Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi, ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 10:48 IST
Visual of the rescue operations (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indian Air Force launched a daring rescue mission on Thursday morning to aid devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra. In an impressive first sortie, a Chinook helicopter transported 50 pilgrims from Bharmour to Chamba safely. Overseeing the operation is Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi, who ensures all devotees will be evacuated by Friday.

Simultaneously, the Chamba administration initiated the transfer of approximately 500 devotees by road. With certain routes damaged, security personnel are deployed to guide and protect the pilgrims. Essential services like food, water, and transport are available along the path to ease the journey. Despite challenging weather, 35 sick and elderly people were airlifted safely by helicopter in multiple sorties.

State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi emphasized the government's dedication to safeguarding both locals and visitors. Yet, the monsoon's fury has not spared the state, claiming 343 lives due to natural calamities and accidents since June 20, according to the State Disaster Management Authority. The situation reflects a broader crisis affecting all of Himachal Pradesh's districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

