Punjab floods: Agri Min to submit detailed damage report to PM Modi

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he will submit a detailed report on the Punjab flood situation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after visiting the flood-hit areas in the state.

''I will submit a detailed report of the losses in Punjab to the Prime Minister. The crisis is big, but the central government will leave no stone unturned to get out of this crisis,'' Chouhan posted on the social media platform X.

The minister said crops have been destroyed across the state and assured that the central government stands with farmers in this hour of crisis. He emphasised the need for planned reconstruction of flood-affected areas, with short and long-term strategies required to help the state recover.

Highlighting post-flood challenges, Chouhan warned of potential disease outbreaks once water recedes. ''Dead animals will have to be disposed of safely, so that the disease does not spread. Silt has accumulated in the fields, a plan will have to be made to remove it, so that the next crop is not in danger,'' he said.

The minister attributed the flooding partly to weakened embankments along the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi and Ghaggar rivers, compromised by illegal mining activities. ''Now, it is necessary to strengthen those structures so that Punjab can be saved from such tragedies in future,'' he added.

Chouhan praised the spirit of service shown by thousands of social workers providing food, clothes and medicines to victims. ''In this hour of disaster, not only Punjab, but people of neighbouring states have also extended a helping hand. This spirit of unity and service gives us the strength to come out of even the biggest crisis,'' he said.

The Punjab government has declared all 23 districts flood-hit following heavy rainfall and swollen rivers. About 1,48,590 hectares of agricultural land have been submerged, with over 1,400 villages flooded and more than 3.5 lakh people affected.

Gurdaspur is the worst-hit district with 324 villages impacted, followed by Amritsar (135 villages) and Hoshiarpur (119 villages). The central government has deployed two assessment teams to evaluate the damage.

