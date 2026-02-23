Balrampur Chini Mills Takes Green Leap with Bioplastic Order

In a groundbreaking move, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has secured its inaugural institutional order for green bioplastics from the Lucknow Cantonment Board. The order encompasses various products like compostable garbage bags and PLA bottles.

Kolkata-headquartered Balrampur is branching out into bioplastics with the construction of a PLA manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh, boasting an annual capacity of 80,000 tonnes. Scheduled to commence operations in October, this venture underscores the company's commitment to sustainable material solutions.

Executive Director Avantika Saraogi emphasized the importance of this order, highlighting institutional trust and the shift from fossil-based to bio-based products. The initiative signifies a step forward in addressing environmental concerns related to microplastics and single-use plastics.

