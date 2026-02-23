Left Menu

The Hartford's Global Tech Center: Hyderabad's New Hub of Innovation

The Hartford, a US insurance giant, inaugurates its first Indian tech center in Hyderabad. Spanning 160,000 sq ft, it aims to expand digital and AI capabilities, with a projected headcount of 1,200. Hyderabad continues its trend of hosting global companies' Indian ventures, boosting digital innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hartford, a US-based insurance company, has launched its first technology center in India, located in Hyderabad's IT hub. The new facility, covering 160,000 sq ft, marks the beginning of The Hartford's operations in India.

The center is expected to grow to a headcount of nearly 1,200, enhancing the company's digital, engineering, and artificial intelligence capabilities globally. It is designed for rapid prototyping and efficient collaboration with The Hartford's other technology hubs in the United States.

Hyderabad has become an attractive destination for global companies establishing technology and innovation centers, paralleling the entry patterns of major corporations like Microsoft and Google. The new center is seen as a crucial part of The Hartford's enterprise-wide technology transformation initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

