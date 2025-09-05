Himachal Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Lives Lost, Rescue Operations Intensify

As the monsoon season persists, Himachal Pradesh grapples with extensive disruptions, impacting 1,087 roads, 2,838 power lines, and 509 water supply schemes, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Since June 20, 2025, the disaster toll has reached 360, with 197 rain-related fatalities, including incidents like landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes.

The SDMA reports 426 injuries and 1,440 animal deaths, alongside 47 missing persons. Economic damages estimated at over Rs 3,979.52 crores have hit both public and private sectors hard. Mandi district registered the highest casualties, followed by Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla. Among the rain-related causes, landslides were the deadliest.

SDMA spokespersons emphasize the urgency of road, water supply, and power restorations. The Indian Air Force, spearheaded by minister Jagat Singh Negi, initiated rescue operations for stranded devotees on the Manimahesh Yatra. Amid adverse weather, helicopters continue to evacuate affected individuals and ensure everyone's safety.