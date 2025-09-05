Left Menu

Himachal Monsoon Havoc: Roads Blocked, Lives Lost, Rescue Operations Intensify

The ongoing monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has disrupted roads, power, and water supplies, affecting thousands. With 360 fatalities and significant economic losses, the state intensifies restoration and rescue efforts. The Indian Air Force aids stranded pilgrims, ensuring safety amidst severe weather and infrastructural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 20:11 IST
Visuals from Tibetan colony in Kullu (Fiel Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As the monsoon season persists, Himachal Pradesh grapples with extensive disruptions, impacting 1,087 roads, 2,838 power lines, and 509 water supply schemes, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Since June 20, 2025, the disaster toll has reached 360, with 197 rain-related fatalities, including incidents like landslides, flash floods, and lightning strikes.

The SDMA reports 426 injuries and 1,440 animal deaths, alongside 47 missing persons. Economic damages estimated at over Rs 3,979.52 crores have hit both public and private sectors hard. Mandi district registered the highest casualties, followed by Kangra, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla. Among the rain-related causes, landslides were the deadliest.

SDMA spokespersons emphasize the urgency of road, water supply, and power restorations. The Indian Air Force, spearheaded by minister Jagat Singh Negi, initiated rescue operations for stranded devotees on the Manimahesh Yatra. Amid adverse weather, helicopters continue to evacuate affected individuals and ensure everyone's safety.

